AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12,251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,391,000 after buying an additional 2,188,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Jabil by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,312,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Jabil by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 293,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $135.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.61. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.