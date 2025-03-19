AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.60 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

