AlphaQuest LLC Sells 2,554 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Amundi boosted its position in Moderna by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after purchasing an additional 535,273 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $1,464,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.