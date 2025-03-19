AlphaQuest LLC Sells 4,810 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $10,162,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,172,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,082,000 after buying an additional 151,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 56,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.4 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.57 and a beta of 1.79. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $55.68 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -550.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Hagedorn sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $255,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,998. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $10,213,973.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,463.60. This represents a 61.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

