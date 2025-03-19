AlphaQuest LLC Sells 491 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $4,353,755.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,796.90. This trade represents a 42.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,626. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,042,006 shares of company stock worth $36,830,024. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

