AlphaQuest LLC Sells 5,810 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,943,000 after purchasing an additional 371,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,699 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after acquiring an additional 338,298 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $108,620,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $489.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

