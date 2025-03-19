AlphaQuest LLC Sells 6,295 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 338.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,930,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,575,000 after acquiring an additional 954,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,339,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,996,000 after acquiring an additional 431,659 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $13,959,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $11,830,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.