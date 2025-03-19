AlphaQuest LLC Sells 6,871 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Orthofix Medical

In other news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 10,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $169,612.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,347.82. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $83,277.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,501.68. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,416 shares of company stock valued at $436,419. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of OFIX opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OFIX shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.