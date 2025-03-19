AlphaQuest LLC Sells 7,435 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Stride by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Stride by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NYSE LRN opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

