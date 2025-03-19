AlphaQuest LLC Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,195,000 after purchasing an additional 77,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,199,000 after purchasing an additional 69,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Snap-on by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,813,000 after purchasing an additional 127,859 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 907,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,184 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SNA opened at $328.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.74.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.