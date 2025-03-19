Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

AMZN opened at $192.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

