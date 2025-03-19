Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

