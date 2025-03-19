Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,537,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,826 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,750,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $192.82 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.43 and a 200-day moving average of $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

