Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,172,000 after buying an additional 811,425 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $192.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

