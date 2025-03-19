Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stake Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 353.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 641,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 431,537 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Melius cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.