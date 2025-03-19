Amundi Acquires 11,280 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Amundi boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 464.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
