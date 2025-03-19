Amundi Acquires 16,591 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.09% of NetScout Systems worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 224,935.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after buying an additional 2,055,913 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 66.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 446,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 178,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 102.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 140,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,388,000 after purchasing an additional 109,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,036. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,955.12. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTCT

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.