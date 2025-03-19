Amundi Acquires 27,014 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Amundi boosted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 186.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.05% of Trinity Industries worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 599.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,486.58. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

