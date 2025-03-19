Amundi Acquires 29,543 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Amundi increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.09% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 29.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Easterly Government Properties

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO Darrell W. Crate acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,835.89. This represents a 6.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.73. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 557.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

