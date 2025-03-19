Amundi Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Amundi owned 0.57% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

PSCI opened at $121.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $117.43 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

