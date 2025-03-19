Amundi Boosts Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 184.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,170,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,144,000 after purchasing an additional 305,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,846,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 53,666 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBCF. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

