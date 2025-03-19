Amundi Boosts Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Amundi increased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 179.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.05% of MYR Group worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,145,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 586.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 60,085 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $5,035,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in MYR Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 84,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $4,044,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $181.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYRG

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.