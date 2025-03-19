Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Amundi grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 184.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 29.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.