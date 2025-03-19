Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 511.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vericel during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 826.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vericel during the third quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 771.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VCEL shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCEL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,187.50. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $242,256.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,759.94. This trade represents a 76.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $1,683,582 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.