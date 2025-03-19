Amundi Boosts Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 189.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $589,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,820. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350. 33.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.46. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $132.29.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

