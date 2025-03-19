Amundi Buys 15,398 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 186.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. This trade represents a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

