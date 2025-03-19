Amundi Buys 15,576 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Amundi increased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 180.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 53.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 42.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 238,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 70,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

