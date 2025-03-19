Amundi Buys 20,720 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 185.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Renasant

In other news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at $645,757.92. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renasant Stock Performance

Renasant Announces Dividend

Shares of RNST stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RNST. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

