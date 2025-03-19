Amundi Buys 29,072 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 161.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 375.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.93. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.