Amundi Buys 72,599 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Amundi boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 185.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,475,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,106,000 after acquiring an additional 435,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,194,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 217,399 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 280,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 183,481 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 330,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 165,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 161,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $160,990.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,057.48. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,164 shares of company stock worth $711,422 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of VIAV opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.