Amundi Buys 8,217 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Amundi grew its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 185.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 227.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 16.5% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSMT stock opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.84. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,545. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $358,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,503.47. The trade was a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

