Amundi Buys 90,582 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Amundi boosted its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 203.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,582 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

