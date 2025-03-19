Amundi Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Amundi lowered its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $142,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.99 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $302.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

