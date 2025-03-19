Amundi Grows Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.10% of Elme Communities worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 51.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the third quarter worth $86,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ELME opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -514.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELME has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.