Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Amundi boosted its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 206.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of HNI worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,861,000 after buying an additional 1,346,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of HNI by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Trading Down 0.3 %

HNI opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $642.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HNI news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

