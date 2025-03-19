Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $20,754,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,048,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 242,661 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 582,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 198,681 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $4,506,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,524,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 28,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $747,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,830.94. This represents a 73.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,030. This trade represents a 8.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,252 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -299.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

