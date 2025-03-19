Amundi Grows Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 195.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,927 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 663,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.80.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

