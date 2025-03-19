Amundi Has $1.04 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.06% of Rogers worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

