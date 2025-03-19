Amundi Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 163.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,622 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 283.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $139,782.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 837,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,919. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $2,208,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,486,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,452,925.12. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 648,743 shares of company stock worth $7,503,028. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

