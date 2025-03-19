Amundi Has $1.25 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THG stock opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $173.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.46 and its 200-day moving average is $155.79.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

