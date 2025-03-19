Amundi Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 188.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,968 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.