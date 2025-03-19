Amundi Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Amundi decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,750 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 574.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.
Sirius XM Trading Down 1.8 %
SIRI opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.85%.
Sirius XM Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Further Reading
