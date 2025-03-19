Amundi Has $1.46 Million Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Amundi increased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 186.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKU. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in BankUnited by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,103.06. This trade represents a 4.81 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKU stock opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.