Amundi Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Amundi lifted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,614,000 after acquiring an additional 289,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,546,000 after buying an additional 245,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,186,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 42,689 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $18,316,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson Companies

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.