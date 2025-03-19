Amundi Has $1.50 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Amundi lifted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 133.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 40.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 251,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2,216.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 481,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Upwork by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 205,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Trading Up 0.5 %

UPWK opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.61. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $1,318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,536.42. The trade was a 82.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,178.60. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,935. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

