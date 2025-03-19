Amundi Has $1.52 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Amundi reduced its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.05% of Diodes worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Diodes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 259,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,063,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,636,000 after buying an additional 163,374 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,219.88. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $53,238.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,596.28. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

