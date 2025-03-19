Amundi Increases Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 186.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,295 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,192 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.05% of Simmons First National worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 170,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 131.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 140,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 109,866 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 137,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 95,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.25%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

