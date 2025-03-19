Amundi Invests $1.16 Million in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rambus by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after buying an additional 164,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Rambus by 12.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,743,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,500,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. This represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Down 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

