Amundi Purchases 12,009 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Amundi boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 171.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $3,632,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Sylvamo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLVM opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares in the company, valued at $8,591,575.16. The trade was a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

