Amundi Purchases 14,527 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Amundi raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 52,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 110.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth $217,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

AAT opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.33.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.81%.

About American Assets Trust

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.